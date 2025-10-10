Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called on Nigerians in the diaspora and those at home, to seize emerging investment opportunities through the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and invest massively for Nigeria’s economic development....

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called on Nigerians in the diaspora and those at home, to seize emerging investment opportunities through the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and invest massively for Nigeria’s economic development.

She stated this at a Joint World Press Conference ahead of the Event, scheduled for November 11-13, 2025 in Abuja, on the theme: “Fast Tracking Regional & National Development By Mobilising Diaspora Investment”, at the NiDCOM Headquarters in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa informed that since the inception in 2018, the NDIS has become a trusted platform that fosters ‘direct, credible and impactful investments’ from the Nigerian diaspora into the local economy.

She highlighted the success of the 2024 edition, which recorded over 1,500 participants, including 236 investors and 1,197 business owners. The event yielded 56 investment deals valued at approximately ₦673 million, with the creative sector taking the lead with 39 deals, while infrastructure, real estate, agribusiness, and energy sectors also posted impressive results.

In addition, the NiDCOM Chairman noted that several state governments, including Ondo, Nasarawa, and Borno, have leveraged the Summit in previous years, to attract investors and advance major development projects, such as Ondo’s port initiative which later gained Federal Government approval.

She asserted that NDIS has grown beyond being a conference but as a catalyst for enterprise and sustainable development, which has fostered job creation, youth empowerment, and connecting Nigeria’s enormous talent pool to its development agenda.

The NiDCOM Boss also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, while commending long-standing partners such as DTCA, NIPC, First Bank, NNPC and AG Mortgage and the Media, for their continued support.

Also speaking, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, Chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), noted that over the years, the Conference has served as a vital bridge, attracting investments and unlocking the vast potential of the diaspora for Nigeria’s development.

She added that this year’s theme aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to diversify the nation’s economy and drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Dr. Adejugbe-Williams also encouraged new sponsors, investors, and media partners to amplify the message of the Summit and take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

Organised by NiDCOM with NDSI, the Summit connects Diaspora investors with local entrepreneurs across key sectors including Finance and Fintech, ICT, Creative Industries, Sports, Agribusiness, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Energy. All participants are urged to register at www.ndisng.com.