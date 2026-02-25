The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has arrived at the State House in Abuja ahead of his swearing-in ceremony....

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has arrived at the State House in Abuja ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Disu arrived at the Presidential Villa at approximately 2:50 p.m.

His appointment follows the removal of former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, whose exit from office was confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President approved Egbetokun’s resignation after he submitted a letter citing pressing family considerations.

However, sources familiar with developments within the Force indicated that Egbetokun’s tenure had been marked by internal tensions.

Allegations of arbitrary postings involving senior officers reportedly generated discontent among personnel.

Concerns were also raised over the handling of a presidential directive ordering the withdrawal of police orderlies from VIPs, with critics describing the implementation as poorly managed and confusing across commands.

Disu, who previously served as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex in Lagos, is widely regarded for his expertise in intelligence gathering and criminal investigations.