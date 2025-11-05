The new Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Samailla Mohammed Uba, has assumed office with a pledge to promote a unified, transparent, and timely communication strategy that highlights the collective achievements of the Nigerian Armed Forces....

The new Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Samailla Mohammed Uba, has assumed office with a pledge to promote a unified, transparent, and timely communication strategy that highlights the collective achievements of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Speaking during the handover ceremony from his predecessor, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Uba said his leadership would focus on strengthening coordination across the public relations directorates of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

According to him, the Directorate of Defence Information serves as a critical bridge between the armed forces, the media, and the public — a role he described as “foundational to national cohesion and the morale of our troops.”

“In an era defined by rapid information exchange, evolving defence and security challenges, and the pervasive influence of digital platforms, strategic communication is not merely a tool, it is a force multiplier,” he said.

The new DDI outlined four strategic priorities for his tenure: Unity of Purpose, Timeliness and Transparency, Digital Innovation, and Effective Media Relations.

He said the Directorate would foster “seamless coordination” among the services, through joint briefings, shared platforms, and synchronised messaging to ensure that the Armed Forces speak with one voice.

“In crisis or peacetime, the public deserves accurate and timely information,” Uba said. “We will reinforce proactive communication strategies to counter information disorder and pre-empt speculative reporting. A dedicated rapid-response team will monitor and address emerging threats to our information space.”

Highlighting the growing importance of online engagement, he said: “The battlefield of perception is increasingly online. We will leverage technology, data analytics, social media, and multimedia storytelling to connect with younger audiences and global stakeholders. Our digital footprint must mirror the agility and precision of our armed forces.”

Uba also pledged closer partnership with the media, describing journalists as “allies in the pursuit of truth.” He proposed a quarterly forum to foster dialogue, address challenges, and strengthen collaboration in the national interest.

He further assured that the military would enhance fact-checking, public education, and cooperation with cybersecurity experts to protect Nigeria’s defence information architecture.

“I want to assure the Chief of Defence Staff that I will uphold the highest standards of integrity and innovation in this role,” he added.