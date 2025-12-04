Newly inaugurated Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Thursday vowed to prioritise national security, noting that the overwhelming support he has received from Nigerians since his nomination has reinforced his determination to deliver tangible improvements. Addressing journalists...

Newly inaugurated Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Thursday vowed to prioritise national security, noting that the overwhelming support he has received from Nigerians since his nomination has reinforced his determination to deliver tangible improvements.

Addressing journalists at the State House shortly after taking the oath of office administered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Chief of Defence Staff assured citizens of a future where they can carry out their daily activities without fear of armed groups or criminal threats.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured,” he said.

General Musa, who returns to oversee a sector he once headed as the nation’s top military commander, said his first task is to revitalise the country’s defence framework and deepen cooperation across all security institutions.

“My immediate priority is to make sure that defence takes its place fully in the country. The synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies, and all Nigerians being carried along, as we have always said, security is everybody’s responsibility,” he stated.

He stressed that rebuilding and maintaining this cohesion will be crucial to achieving long-term stability.

“It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on, and that’s what we’re going to do. I can assure you, within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results,” the minister added.

Speaking on his briefing with President Tinubu, Musa said the President made it clear that restoring safety nationwide is non-negotiable so citizens can resume normal life.

“He reiterated his mind on the aspect that we must make sure Nigeria is secured. Nigerians should go back and sleep with their eyes closed, go back to their farms, and schools should open without being molested,” he told reporters.

Musa reaffirmed that every action under his leadership will reflect the priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to create a secure environment for economic activities, education, agriculture, and community development.

“Everyone is being carried together to make sure that Nigeria continues to grow in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr. President,” he said.