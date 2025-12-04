Former Chief Of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd) has been sworn in as the Minister of Defence by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

His Swearing in is coming barely 24 hours following screening and confirmation by the Senate.

The former Defence Chief who retired about 40 days ago from the Military as the head of the Military was nominated as Defence Minister on Tuesday.

His coming into the Ministry of Defence as the top man is expected to help in stemming the tide of the growing insecurity and abduction of School children across the country.

The Swearing in is also expected by Nigerians to bring fresh impetus into the War on Bandits/Terrorists who have gone on rampage across the country in the last few weeks.