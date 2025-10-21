The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has officially opened its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, offering financial support to students in tertiary institutions nationwide. According to a statement issued on Tuesday by NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communi...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has officially opened its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, offering financial support to students in tertiary institutions nationwide.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the application window will run from Thursday, October 23, 2025, to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The agency advised new students to use their Admission Number or JAMB Registration Number instead of a matriculation number when applying for the loan.

NELFUND also appealed to tertiary institutions to accommodate applicants awaiting loan disbursement by showing understanding regarding registration and fee payment deadlines.

READ ALSO: NELFUND Directs Schools To Update Portal For New Session Loan

“Institutional Institutions are encouraged to show understanding in enforcing registration and fee Flexibility payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement.

“Institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session should Special Notice formally write to NELFUND with their approved academic calendar for scheduling flexibility

“NELFUND appeals to all institutions to consider temporary registration measures for students whose loan applications are being processed to ensure that no student loses access to education due to financial constraints,” the statement said.