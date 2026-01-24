The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has confirmed the disbursement of N1,326,550,000 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the 2025/2026 academic session. The funds, released on January 19, 2026, are ...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has confirmed the disbursement of N1,326,550,000 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The funds, released on January 19, 2026, are intended to support 6,308 eligible UNILAG students who met all requirements under the NELFUND student loan programme. Beneficiary lists were generated using verified institutional data submitted during the application and validation process.

NELFUND stated that the disbursement ensures students can complete registration and access academic activities without delay. The Fund emphasized its continuous collaboration with tertiary institution officials to guarantee proper reconciliation of student lists, timely allocation of funds, and clear communication to prevent misinformation.

READ ALSO: NELFUND To Maintain Uninterrupted Service Delivery During Temporary Remote Operation

Speaking on the development, NELFUND Managing Director/CEO Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr said, “NELFUND remains fully committed to ensuring that approved student loan funds are disbursed promptly and applied appropriately. We are working closely with all partner institutions to resolve any administrative gaps and to ensure that no eligible student is disadvantaged.”

The Fund urged students and stakeholders to rely on official communications from NELFUND and their institutions and advised students to contact their institution’s Bursary Department or Student Affairs Office for clarification.

NELFUND continues to engage with UNILAG to finalise reconciliation and ensure all disbursed funds reach the intended beneficiaries.