The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has assured stakeholders and the general public of uninterrupted service delivery during its temporary transitions to a skeletal remote work arrangement due to an ongoing fumigation and sanitation exercise at its office.

According to a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the exercise commenced on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, and continued through the end of the year as part of NELFUND’s proactive measures to ensure a safe, healthy, and regulatory-compliant work environment for staff and visitors.

The statement reads, “To safeguard employee wellbeing, only essential personnel are approved for limited on-site duties during this period.

“Special consideration has been given to pregnant women and women of childbearing age, who may be more susceptible to exposure during fumigation.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to staff safety, noting that all necessary precautions have been taken to eliminate avoidable health risks while the exercise is underway.

The statement added, “Leveraging its strong digital infrastructure and established remote work systems, NELFUND confirmed that core functions—including loan processing, stakeholder engagement, internal coordination, and service delivery—will continue seamlessly without disruption.

“The Fund noted that the temporary adjustment underscores its commitment to responsible governance, operational foresight, and the effective use of technology to sustain efficient public service delivery.”

“NELFUND appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its stakeholders and reiterates its dedication to transparent, efficient, and student-centred education financing across Nigeria,” the statement concluded.