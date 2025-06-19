The Student Loan Application System (SLAS) has been fully digitalized to improve the speed and efficiency of loan processing for both institutions and applicants.

As part of this upgrade, all accredited institutions must now request access to SLAS in order to verify and upload student data related to loan applications. This step is crucial for the timely approval and disbursement of student loans.

Institutions that have not yet joined the platform are urged to immediately request access by emailing: registration@nelf.gov.ng. Once access is granted, institutions can view a real-time dashboard showing the status of their students’ applications, confirm the accuracy of submitted data, and track progress.

We strongly encourage all institutions to act promptly, as the verification and upload of student data are mandatory requirements before any loan can be approved and disbursed.

Important Notice for Student Applicants:

If your loan application status shows “Verified,” it means it has passed the preliminary review. However, final approval and disbursement depend on your institution confirming and uploading your data. Once this is done, your status will change to “Disbursed” when payment is processed.

We thank all institutions for their cooperation and students for their patience as we work toward a more transparent and efficient loan system.

For help or questions, contact us at info@nelf.gov.ng or through our official social media channels:

• X (Twitter): @nelfund

• Instagram: @nelfund

• Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND