The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for launching a historic N100 billion annual scholarship programme, aimed at supporting over 1.3 million Nigerian students in public secondary and tertiary institutions over the next ten years. Unveiled in Lagos wi...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for launching a historic N100 billion annual scholarship programme, aimed at supporting over 1.3 million Nigerian students in public secondary and tertiary institutions over the next ten years.

Unveiled in Lagos with Vice President Kashim Shettima representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the initiative was described by NELFUND as a major private-sector contribution that complements the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and efforts to expand access to quality education.

Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director/CEO of NELFUND, praised the Dangote Foundation for its visionary leadership and alignment with national education reform goals. He noted that the programme, which includes a dedicated STEM-focused component, will help ease financial constraints for students while fostering a skilled, future-ready workforce.

READ ALSO: NELFUND Warns Public Against Fake Student Loan Registration Link

“On behalf of NELFUND, we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promoting collaborative approaches that strengthen Nigeria’s education sector,” Sawyerr said. “This landmark initiative will significantly boost national education financing and ensure that no Nigerian is denied access to education due to financial limitations.”

NELFUND also expressed its readiness to partner with the Dangote Foundation and other stakeholders to ensure transparency, efficiency, and maximum impact of the scholarship programme.

The Fund highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between government, private sector, and development partners in building a sustainable and inclusive education system, in line with President Tinubu’s call for shared responsibility in national development.

NELFUND reiterated its congratulations to the Dangote Foundation, expressing confidence that the initiative will have a lasting positive impact on Nigeria’s education sector.