The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has issued a warning about a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open. The now-debunked message directs applicants to a third-party website ([http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan](http...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has issued a warning about a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.

The now-debunked message directs applicants to a third-party website ([http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan](http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan)), which NELFUND confirmed is unauthorised and potentially harmful.

In a post shared on its X handle on Tuesday, the agency urged students and the public not to click the link or provide any personal information. NELFUND stressed that the official student loan registration portal can only be accessed through its verified channels.

The Fund advised applicants to exercise caution online and report any suspicious messages or links claiming to represent NELFUND. “Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” the statement said.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has been drawn to a message circulating online claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open and directing applicants to a third-party link (gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Studen……).

READ ALSO: NELFUND Hits One Million Applicants Under Two years

“This information is FALSE, and the link is FRAUDULENT.

“NELFUND has not opened any new registration portal and has not authorised any individual or platform to collect student information or process loan applications on its behalf.

“All official announcements from NELFUND are made ONLY through our verified communication channels. For accurate updates, please rely on: 1. Our official website, 2. Verified social media pages, 3. Official press releases and statements

“We strongly advise the public especially students to avoid clicking on the fake link, avoid sharing it, and refrain from submitting personal or financial information on any unauthorised platform.”