The Lawmaker representing the Delta North Senatorial district, Ned Nwoko, has stirred fresh reactions on social media after sharing a cryptic message amid the ongoing feud with his wife, Actress Regina Daniels.

Senator Nwoko reposted a quote on social media that reads, “A narcissist will betray a good man, then act like he’s the one hurting them.”

Although Nwoko did not mention names, the timing of the post triggered speculation, especially as social messages shared by himself and Regina continued to dominate headlines with conflicting claims about their troubled relationship in recent times.

Senator Nwoko ealier accused Regina of substance abuse and insisting that she must go into rehabilitation, a claim she publicly pushed back against, alleging that Nwoko enabled her drug use and attempted to control her through forced medical treatment.

Nwoko, in an earlier statement, claimed that Regina’s recent behaviors on social media reflected her substance abuse struggles, and insisted on therapy because, as he said, “several of Regina’s recent decisions were not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind.”

Regina also claimed their marriage was never legally formalised and accused the senator of isolating her from her family.

TVC previously reported that the senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has backed the viral medical report regarding his wife, Regina Daniels, which alleges substance abuse, describing the report as authentic.

In a Sunday statement shared on his official X page, and signed by his Communication Team lead, Nwoko addressed the controversy that erupted after one of the implicated hospitals previously denied issuing the document.