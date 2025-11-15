Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has backed the viral medical report regarding his wife, Regina Daniels, which alleges substance abuse, describing the report as authentic. In a Sunday statement shared on his official X page, and signed by his Communication Team lead, Nwoko addressed the ...

In a Sunday statement shared on his official X page, and signed by his Communication Team lead, Nwoko addressed the controversy that erupted after one of the implicated hospitals previously denied issuing the document.

Regina, who had initially threatened to sue Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja for allegedly circulating a report detailing her medical condition, publicly thanked the hospital after it debunked the claims of releasing the report.

The mental health hospital clarified that the document circulating in the media, which purportedly detailed Regina’s detoxification program, did not originate from them.

However Nwoke in the Sunday statement stated that “A medical report concerning Regina Nwoko has been circulating online. The reports are genuine.

“The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents, which is expected because medical institutions must protect client confidentiality. They did not deny authoring the reports; their concern is the leak itself.”

“The public is encouraged to read the full reports, because they explain the situation clearly and directly. Both the toxicology report and the Serenity Hospital report confirm the presence of the same substances, all at levels that pose serious health risks: Marijuana, Cocaine, Morphine, Opiates at extremely elevated levels, Alcohol at a critically dangerous level.”

The statement went further to reference a Nizamiya Hospital report, saying, ” The Nizamiya Hospital report dated 3rd October adds an even more troubling detail. She was brought into the hospital unconscious from a drug overdose. These facts are documented, consistent, and deeply alarming.

“The reports also describe the challenges the rehabilitation centre faced, including persistent interference from her siblings. They openly stated that they do not see anything wrong in giving her alcohol and weed, even while she was undergoing rehabilitation, and they have continued enabling her substance use.

“Their actions made effective treatment impossible and remain one of the major reasons she has not been able to complete rehabilitation.”

The statement further stressed that the actress’s current social media behaviour reflects these struggles, adding that the Senator is insisting on therapy because “several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind.”

It read, “Many have questioned why the Senator is insisting on therapy. His determination comes from the clear reality that several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind.

“She is vulnerable, unprotected, and exposed to individuals who exploit her for personal gain. Her online behaviour reflects her current struggles, and she tends to listen more to public voices than to medical professionals or her husband.”

It claimed that private attempts to help her did not succeed, and given the severity of the substances detected and the documented hospital emergency, “it is no longer an issue that can be handled quietly.”

Insisting that the reports are genuine, the statement concluded, “At this point, the question becomes: must we wait until Regina reaches a point of irreversible harm before we support her, encourage her to stop substance abuse, and help her commit to rehabilitation.

“Distinguished Senator is genuinely and deeply concerned. His tone, his actions, and his persistence all reflect a man who wants Regina to recover, to be safe, to be clear-minded, and to be present for her two young sons. Until those boys are old enough to guide her themselves, he will continue doing everything within his responsibility to help restore her well-being and ensure that future choices are made with clarity.

“The reports are authentic. The hospitals and rehabilitation centres did not leak them. The findings speak for themselves. Regina needs consistent treatment, support, and protection. Not denial, not interference, and not enabling. She is a mother, and she deserves the chance to regain her health and stability.”

TVC previously reported that Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja has refuted claims linking it to a medical report allegedly belonging to Regina Daniels, estranged wife of Senator Ned Nwoko.

The hospital clarified that it neither issued nor authorised the publication or circulation of the report.