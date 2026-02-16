The NDPC National Commissioner/CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji has ordered an immediate investigation of the data processing activities of Temu which may be in violation of the NDP Act....

The NDPC National Commissioner/CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji has ordered an immediate investigation of the data processing activities of Temu which may be in violation of the NDP Act.

The investigation of Temu was triggered by concerns around online surveillance through personal data processing, accountability, data minimisation requirement, transparency, duty of care and cross-border data transfer.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Temu is an e-commerce platform which processes personal information of approximately 12.7 million data subjects in Nigeria with 70 million daily active users globally.

The National Commissioner warned that processors who engage in processing activities on behalf of data controllers without verifying their compliance with the NDP Act may be liable under the NDP Act.