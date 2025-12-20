The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 1.3 tonnes of illicit drugs in Adamawa State in a major crackdown on drug trafficking, reinforcing its nationwide offensive against drug abuse and related crimes. The Adamawa State Commander of NDLEA, CN Aliyu Abubakar, disclosed this ...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 1.3 tonnes of illicit drugs in Adamawa State in a major crackdown on drug trafficking, reinforcing its nationwide offensive against drug abuse and related crimes.

The Adamawa State Commander of NDLEA, CN Aliyu Abubakar, disclosed this on December 20, 2025, while briefing journalists at the NDLEA State Headquarters in Yola.

He said the seizures followed intelligence driven operations across the state, including the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola.

According to him, the drugs recovered included 353 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 983 kilograms of tramadol and 60.5 kilograms of other opioids, with 150 suspects arrested.

He added that the command secured six convictions, while 53 cases are currently pending in court.

CN Abubakar said NDLEA operatives also cleared one hectare of cannabis farms, seized two vehicles, and recovered ₦163,170 forfeited to the Federal Government, noting that the operations were part of efforts to disrupt drug supply chains and protect youths.

He warned that Adamawa State would remain hostile to drug traffickers, urging communities to support NDLEA by reporting suspicious activities, as the agency intensifies its crackdown in line with its national mandate to curb drug abuse and trafficking.