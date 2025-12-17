In its continuous fight against drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully secured an order from the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to detain a ship and 21 crew members over a 25.5 kilograms of cocaine shipment from Brazil. According to a statement signe...

In its continuous fight against drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has successfully secured an order from the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to detain a ship and 21 crew members over a 25.5 kilograms of cocaine shipment from Brazil.

According to a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, the order was secured following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine in the hatch of the commodity vessel from Brazil at the Apapa seaport in Lagos, leading to the arrest of the captain and 20 crew members.

The statement further revealed that the operation followed a similar interception by NDLEA operatives r commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus from the port of Santos in Brazil, carrying over 20 kilograms of Class A drug at the Apapa seaport.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the NDLEA acting on credible intelligence had on 6th December 2025 discovered the cocaine consignment aboard the merchant vessel MV San Anthonio from Brazil. After the full discharge of cargo from the ship, a total of 21 crew members of diverse nationalities, including Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, were taken into NDLEA custody along with the drug exhibits.

“This is coming on the heels of a similar interception by NDLEA officers of another commodity-laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus from the port of Santos in Brazil, with no less than 20 kilograms of the Class A drug buried under its cargo on 16th November at the Apapa seaport, Lagos.”

The statement added, “Suspects taken into custody along with the latest seized cocaine consignment include the Master of the vessel, Trofymov Oleksandr; and other crew members namely: Stoychev Sergiy; Bobrov Maksim; Stupnytsky Sergiy; Bitinev Aleksei; Novruzov Teymur; Sosnov Oleg; Bondar Ihor; Klymenko Oleh; Cala Michael De Jesus; Jamir Julfikhar Jacusalem; Blanco Crus Veloso; Fajardo Ronnel Luntaao; Gumela Lolito Jr. Serojano; Toston Romulo Jr. Oling; Smirnov Viacheslav; Gorre Mar Kemmeth Tabudlong; Cruz John Vhoie Glavez; Sablan Jamille Alorro; Abesia Kelvin Belarmino; and Ubay Kenneth Biaoco.

“In line with international legal protocols, the NDLEA on Friday, 12th December, filed an ex parte application in suit FHC/L/MISC/1408/2025 before Justice Frida Nkemakonam Ogazi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, for the detention of the ship and the 21 crew members pending when charges will be filed against them.”

Ruling on the application, the judge said “an order of court is hereby made extending the detention of the Vessel MV San Antonio being investigated by the Applicant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for fourteen days (14) in the first instance following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the said Vessel on 6th December, 2025 at Apapa seaport, Lagos, pending the conclusion of investigation and or filing of criminal charge and prosecution.” The court thereafter adjourned the matter to 29th December 2025.

In his reaction to the development, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa, said that the latest seizure reinforces his earlier warning to international drug cartels and their local collaborators that they will never get a foothold in Nigeria.

While commending the officers of the Apapa Strategic Command of the Agency for the back-to-back successful operations, he said, “This is no doubt a testament to NDLEA’s heightened capacity and unwavering resolve to frustrate the drug syndicates targeting the West African sub-region, especially Nigeria.” He said the Agency will continue to collaborate with local and international partners to ensure zero tolerance for substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.