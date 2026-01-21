The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South-South Zone, has formally received a cache of arms and ammunition surrendered by 80 repentant militants in Cross River State, marking a key step in the state’s efforts to consolidate peace and security....

The weapons were handed over on Monday by the Office of the State Security Adviser, following the successful disarmament of militants who had operated in the creeks of Calabar and Akpabuyo Local Government Area under Operation OKWOK.

The surrendered arsenal included rifles, guns, ammunition, explosives, speedboats, and other military equipment.

The Zonal Director of NCCSALW South-South, Alex Inemah Ebimiebo, described the development as evidence of the effectiveness of Cross River’s peace-building initiatives and collaborative security framework.

He noted that the Centre will immediately commence the statutory process for the destruction and disposal of the weapons in line with national and international best practices.

Representing the State Security Adviser, Inspector Adoga David highlighted the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

He emphasised that the administration’s collaboration with security agencies continues to strengthen peace and stability across the state.

The disarmament exercise was coordinated by the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in partnership with the Cross River State Government, with militants from two camps voluntarily embracing the state’s amnesty programme.

Authorities urged residents to avoid acts that could threaten public peace, reaffirming efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit arms across Cross River and the wider South-South Zone.

Cross River State continues to be recognized as one of Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful states, a result of sustained security initiatives and proactive governance.