The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in partnership with the Association for Progressive Communications (APC) and other key stakeholders, has taken steps to tackle rural connectivity challenges across Nigeria.

This collaboration led to a two-day workshop held in Abuja from June 3–4, 2025, focusing on policy frameworks to support community networks and bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

The forum brought together regulators, community leaders, technical experts, and investors to discuss regulatory barriers, funding options, and sustainable connectivity solutions.

Speaking at the event, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida—represented by Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami—emphasized the importance of digital inclusion for national development and reiterated NCC’s commitment to driving connectivity in rural areas.

Kathleen Diga, Co-Manager of APC’s LocNet initiative, highlighted the role of community-led approaches in closing digital gaps and called for support for grassroots initiatives.

Presentations were also made by other stakeholders, including the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), all geared towards developing inclusive policies for rural digital access.