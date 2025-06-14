The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to turning higher institutions into tech innovation hubs.

Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Waida said this during the commissioning of an ICT park at the University of Ibadan.

The ICT Park inaugurated by the Nigerian Communications Commission is part its broader initiative of six flagship digital infrastructure projects executed across the country.

This initiative is particularly aimed at fostering innovation and strengthen research capabilities amongst students, preferring solutions to academic, social and economic problems.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that align with the evolving demands of research and innovation in today’s digital economy.

Vice Chancellor of the premier University believes the inauguration is a defining moment for the institution, saying the facility revolutionized academic needs.

The new ICT center features a 100-seat main hall, a 24-seater lounge with eight dual computer workstations, multiple collaborative workspaces and administrative offices.