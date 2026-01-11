The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dutse Branch, Jigawa State, has expressed shock and outrage over allegations against a serving officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, over the reported abduction and prolonged detention of a teenage girl....

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dutse Branch, Jigawa State, has expressed shock and outrage over allegations against a serving officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, over the reported abduction and prolonged detention of a teenage girl.

The branch in a statement said it received with “profound shock, disbelief and immense pain” reports surrounding the disappearance and eventual reappearance of Miss Walida Abdullahi, a resident of Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

According to the NBA, Miss Abdullahi went missing at the age of 16 and remained unaccounted for over a two-year period despite repeated efforts by her family to locate her.

The association said the trauma of her disappearance reportedly contributed to the death of her mother.

The branch disclosed that around 1 January 2026, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim’s father, Mallam Abdulhadi Ibrahim, informing him that the girl had been in his custody for more than two years and had given birth to a child.

He was also said to have directed the family to Abuja for a marriage arrangement.

The NBA said the allegations, which include unlawful detention, sexual abuse of a minor, abuse of official residence and forced conversion and marriage, were extremely grave and, if proven, represent serious criminal conduct and a gross abuse of public office.

It further stated that the alleged acts took place within DSS residential quarters in Karmajiji, Abuja.

Chairman of the NBA Dutse Branch, Barrister G. H. Umar, disclosed that a Chief Magistrate Court in Hadejia issued an order on 7 January 2026 directing the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State and the Deputy Director-General of the DSS to ensure the immediate arrest and investigation of the suspect, as well as the release and reunification of the victim with her family.

The association acknowledged reports that the suspect has since been arrested by the DSS, and called for full and immediate compliance with the court order by all relevant law enforcement agencies.

Barrister Umar urged a swift, transparent and impartial investigation to determine the culpability of the suspect and any other persons who may be complicit in the matter.

He assured that the NBA Dutse Branch would closely monitor developments and remain committed to ensuring that justice is served. He also called on the public to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations and judicial processes proceed.