The National Power Grid has collapsed again, leaving major parts of the country in darkness and disrupting electricity supply to households and businesses.

Reports revealed that electricity generation dropped from over 4,500 megawatts to as low as 24 megawatts at 1:30 pm time of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse could not be independently verified as of the filing of this report.

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria is yet to issue a statement regarding the sudden collapse.

All 23 power generation plants connected to the grid reportedly lost output during the incident, resulting in zero power allocation to each of the 11 electricity distribution companies.

This is the first grid collapse recorded in 2026, coming barely weeks after a similar incident on December 29, 2025, which had also caused widespread power outages across the country.

IbadanDisCo – 20 MW

AbujaDisCo – 0 MW

BeninDisCo – 0 MW

EkoDisCo – 0 MW

EnuguDisCo – 0 MW

IkejaDisCo – 0 MW

JosDisCo – 0 MW

KadunaDisCo – 0 MW

KanoDisCo – 0 MW

PHarcourtDisCo – 0 MW

YolaDisCo – 0 MW

Total – 20 MW