Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have announced plans to resume an indefinite nationwide strike from January 12, 2026, over the Federal Government’s failure to implement agreements reached with their association. The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, says the action, t...

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have announced plans to resume an indefinite nationwide strike from January 12, 2026, over the Federal Government’s failure to implement agreements reached with their association.

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, says the action, tagged “No Implementation, No Going Back, will begin at midnight on Monday, January 12, unless the government meets its outstanding demands.

The decision followed resolutions reached at an Emergency National Executive Council meeting held on Friday.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, the association also announced plans for nationwide protests, with centre-based demonstrations scheduled in hospitals across the country.

Resident doctors had earlier suspended a similar strike on November 29, after 29 days of industrial action, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Government.

According to NARD, the agreement required the government to address its demands within four weeks, a deadline it says has been ignored.

As part of preparations for the renewed strike, NARD has directed presidents of its 91 centres nationwide to hold congress meetings and address the media, with plans to hold 91 press conferences within seven days.

The association also outlined its key demands to include the reinstatement of dismissed doctors, payment of salary and promotion arrears, full implementation of professional and specialist allowances, and the resolution of house officers’ salary delays.

NARD insists the strike will only be suspended after full implementation of these demands, warning that failure to act could once again disrupt medical services nationwide.