Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested eight persons suspected to be members of the notorious human trafficking syndicate operating between Nigeria and Ghana.

The operatives also rescued 29 suspects, most of whom are foreign nationals of some West African countries, during an operation.

The Press Officer at NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, disclosed this in a press statement on Wednesday.

Adekoye noted that the operation was carried out at a popular apartment located in the hidden part of Gwagwalada, the suburb of Abuja, following an intelligence report by one of the Foreign Embassies in Abuja.

The latest development came barely a few days after the agency disrupted another trafficking arrangement in Abuja and rescued 25 women en route to Saudi Arabia for domestic exploitation.

The statement reads, “Detailed investigation revealed that the agency received an official intelligence from the Ghanaian Embassy concerning a suspected case of human trafficking involving a Ghanaian national.

“According to the embassy, the victim was allegedly recruited in Ghana under false pretences and transported to Nigeria, where he was subjected to exploitation.

The embassy requested the agency’s urgent intervention in line with existing bilateral cooperation agreements and anti-trafficking frameworks.