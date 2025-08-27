Jigawa State has marked 34 years since its creation, with Governor Umar Namadi pledging to deliver what he called a “Greater Jigawa” built on agriculture, education, infrastructure and youth empowerment....

In a state-wide broadcast, the Governor paid tribute to the founding fathers and past leaders who steered the state since it was carved out of Kano in 1991.

He said Jigawa has moved from what he described as “an empty shell” to becoming a model for transparency, accountability and peace.

Governor Namadi listed some of the state’s achievements including a vast road network, two state universities, health facilities in all 27 local councils, and national recognition in food production, especially rice, wheat and sesame.

But he also admitted that challenges remain. These include out-of-school children, unemployment and slow industrial growth.

The Governor said his administration’s 12-Point Agenda is addressing these gaps.

He highlighted more than 300 kilometres of completed road projects, 800 kilometres now under construction, and over 300,000 young people and women benefiting from empowerment schemes.

He also announced the creation of a new Agricultural Transformation Agency and a Ministry of Livestock Development to boost farming.

Governor Namadi urged citizens to remain united and work with government to secure the state’s future.

He said Jigawa’s progress will align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for national growth.