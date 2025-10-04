Governor Umar Namadi has flagged off a major women empowerment initiative aimed at boosting the traditional cap embroidery trade in Jigawa State. The official launch took place Friday morning at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Dutse, where 1,400 women from seven local government areas un...

Governor Umar Namadi has flagged off a major women empowerment initiative aimed at boosting the traditional cap embroidery trade in Jigawa State.

The official launch took place Friday morning at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Dutse, where 1,400 women from seven local government areas under the Dutse Emirate received support to grow their businesses.

The programme, which marks the first phase of a larger empowerment drive, is focused on strengthening the cultural and economic relevance of the age-old cap embroidery craft, predominantly practiced by women in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Namadi highlighted the historical significance of the trade, which he described as a deeply rooted cultural practice passed down through generations.

“This emirate is well known for the craft of cap embroidery,” the governor said. “Through this craft, many have earned a livelihood, supported their families, and maintained peaceful homes.”

He explained that the government’s support includes the provision of essential working tools to increase the women’s productivity. “With this support, a woman who could previously produce five to ten caps will now be able to multiply that number,” he noted, adding that economic empowerment of women is key to maintaining social harmony in homes and communities.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, on Friday, October 3, Governor Namadi also outlined broader plans to transform the cap embroidery trade into a structured and sustainable industry. As part of the long-term vision, he announced the creation of two production clusters where women can work, exchange ideas, and have access to local and international markets.

“Our plan is to create two production clusters where finished caps can be collected and distributed to broader markets, not just within Jigawa, but across Nigeria and internationally,” he stated.

He described the initiative as a key strategy for poverty reduction and economic development, promising that future phases of the programme will extend to other parts of the state.

“This initiative will not only empower the individual women involved, but also uplift their families and communities. Over time, we aim to position Jigawa’s cap embroidery craft as a globally recognized industry,” the governor affirmed.

The launch event was attended by government officials, traditional leaders, community representatives, and hundreds of beneficiaries.