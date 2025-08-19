The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with SAMU Technology and the Recyclers Association of Nigeria (RAN), has unveiled the Circular Economy Youth Empowerment Initiative (CEYEI)—a major programme aimed at reducing unemployment, fostering economic growth, and advancing environ...

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with SAMU Technology and the Recyclers Association of Nigeria (RAN), has unveiled the Circular Economy Youth Empowerment Initiative (CEYEI)—a major programme aimed at reducing unemployment, fostering economic growth, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the initiative is designed not only to generate jobs but also to nurture a new generation of Nigerian innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

He described the programme as a milestone under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reflecting the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and a greener economy.

At the core of CEYEI is the Waste to Wealth Project, which seeks to convert waste into valuable, eco-friendly products while providing sustainable green jobs. Through this initiative, young people will gain hands-on training, mentorship, and access to green technologies, as well as opportunities to showcase innovations locally and globally. A dedicated online platform has also been launched to serve as a hub for registration, networking, funding opportunities, and market expansion.

The Minister also highlighted complementary programmes, including the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) for youth protection and capacity development; ongoing digital literacy initiatives with NITDA; and “YO! Health”, a mental health and wellness hub. In addition, he announced the rollout of the Youth Cred Scheme in partnership with Credit Core, which will expand youth access to loans and pave the way for a Youth Bank, MSME Incubator, and National Innovation Hub.

He further disclosed that reforms are underway in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to better align with the aspirations of today’s Generation Z and Millennial youths. CEYEI, he stressed, will be implemented nationwide across the 36 states and 774 local government areas, ensuring inclusivity and equal access for all.

In a keynote address, the Honourable Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Hon. Yusuf Sununu, drew attention to Nigeria’s humanitarian challenges affecting over 3 million people amid a $36 billion global funding gap. He called on stakeholders to invest in youth-driven waste-to-wealth initiatives capable of creating jobs, reducing poverty, and strengthening resilience.

Also speaking, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olubunmi Olusanya, said CEYEI is structured to harness the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerian youth, turning discarded materials into sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking on behalf of RAN, Blessing Ekwere commended the initiative as a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to positioning young people as agents of change. She noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste will not only cut emissions but also expand the circular economy and strengthen youth participation in climate action.