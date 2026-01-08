The Jigawa State Government has introduced standardised measuring bowls and uniform sacks at Shuwarin Market, in a move aimed at protecting traders and consumers and restoring fairness in market transactions across the state. The initiative is part of broader efforts to sanitise commercial activitie...

The Jigawa State Government has introduced standardised measuring bowls and uniform sacks at Shuwarin Market, in a move aimed at protecting traders and consumers and restoring fairness in market transactions across the state.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to sanitise commercial activities, especially in the sale of food commodities, where inconsistent measures have often led to disputes and losses.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Umar Namadi, represented by his Deputy, Engineer Aminu Usman, said the policy aligns with the administration’s commitment to economic growth, consumer protection, and improved agricultural trade.

He explained that fair measurement is critical to strengthening trust in markets, boosting productivity, and supporting farmers, traders, and consumers, key drivers of food security and economic stability.

The Deputy Governor reaffirmed the government’s resolve to protect citizens from exploitation, urging traders to conduct their businesses with honesty and fear of God, noting that fair trade brings long-term prosperity.

He also disclosed that the state has activated relevant laws and empowered the Jigawa State Consumer Protection Committee to enforce compliance, calling on market stakeholders to cooperate fully.

In his remarks, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Umar Bala, appreciated the governor for the mandate to monitor markets across the state, saying the move would reduce cheating, standardise trade practices, and build confidence in local markets.

With this step, Jigawa joins other states pushing for fair trade practices as Nigeria seeks to strengthen its internal markets and protect consumers amid rising economic pressures.