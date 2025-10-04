The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday confiscated more than ₦170 million worth of harmful cosmetics during raids in Abuja, shutting down multiple outlets selling banned and unregistered products. According to a statement from the agency, it sealed eigh...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday confiscated more than ₦170 million worth of harmful cosmetics during raids in Abuja, shutting down multiple outlets selling banned and unregistered products.

According to a statement from the agency, it sealed eight cosmetics shops in Wuse Market and two Chinese supermarkets located in the Jabi District. The stores were accused of distributing expired, unregistered, and harmful cosmetic products, aphrodisiacs, and aesthetic medicines.

In some cases, individuals inside the outlets allegedly posed as dermatologists and pharmacists to push unsafe items.

Among the seized items were Wenicks Capsules, Maxman Capsules, breast enhancement products, weight gain supplements, skin whitening gummies, collagen, royal jelly, glutathione products, White Doll, Dr. Gallery Plus, Maiz Zaki syrup, “original herbal” yellow fever medicine, sickle‑cell treatment, Dr. Nafisa herbal formulations, Dynewell syrup, and White Blinks. The agency warned these products carry severe health risks including kidney damage, skin cancer, and neurological disorders.

The two Chinese supermarkets, located on Mike Akhigbe Way and Ebitu Ukiwe Street, were also closed for violating regulations on labeling and lawful distribution. Products were found labeled only in Chinese, breaching NAFDAC’s requirement that products marketed in Nigeria be labelled in English.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting public health. She warned that any individual or business selling unregistered or toxic products would face harsh regulatory consequences.

The agency also urged foreign sellers and investors wishing to market products in Nigeria to register with NAFDAC and comply with regulatory standards before distributing goods.