NAF Records Over 20,000 Applicants As 2025 Nationwide Aptitude Test Begins

According to a statement shared on the force’s official X handle on Sunday, over 20,000 applicants submitted their details for the nationwide aptitude test.

“The Nigerian Air Force has commenced the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the Year 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46 Recruitment Exercise, with over 20,000 applicants.”

TVC previously reported that the Nigerian Air Force has released the approved list of eligible applicants for the 2025 Basic Military Training Course aptitude test.

A Wednesday statement signed by the Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the list has been published on the NAF recruitment portal and can be accessed at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

According to the Air Force, the aptitude test has been scheduled to be held on December 13, 2025, at 15 designated centres nationwide, starting at 7 am.