A Wednesday statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the list has been published on the NAF recruitment portal and can be accessed at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

According to the Air Force, the aptitude test has been scheduled to be held on December 13, 2025, at 15 designated centres nationwide, starting at 7 am.

“All shortlisted applicants are advised to arrive early and must come with their acknowledgement slips and required writing materials, as these are compulsory for participation,” he said.

Ejodame said the service remained committed to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process “aimed at selecting the most qualified young Nigerians to serve with honour and professionalism.”