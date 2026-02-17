An unspecified number of persons have been killed in a fatal road accident at Tipper Junction around Dutse Baupma in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Eyewitnesses say a trailer coming from the Ushafa axis rammed into vehicles and motorists waiting at a traffic point at about 11 a.m. As of the t...

Eyewitnesses say a trailer coming from the Ushafa axis rammed into vehicles and motorists waiting at a traffic point at about 11 a.m.

As of the time of filing this report, no emergency response agency had arrived at the scene.

Videos circulating online show bystanders and road users struggling to rescue victims trapped underneath the fallen truck, which crushed several tricycles, popularly known as keke, and other vehicles.

Residents say this is not the first fatal accident at the junction. They blame the recurring crashes on the U-turn at the spot and are calling on authorities to construct an overhead bridge to prevent further loss of lives.

