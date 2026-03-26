A housewife, Hafsatu Yusuf, who gave birth to quintuplets at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano State, has reportedly lost her life hours after delivery. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after she delivered five babies, three boys and two girls, in a rare medical case. The Public…...

A housewife, Hafsatu Yusuf, who gave birth to quintuplets at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano State, has reportedly lost her life hours after delivery.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after she delivered five babies, three boys and two girls, in a rare medical case.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Ministry of Health, Nabulisi Abubakar, confirmed the development, saying Yusuf lost her life due to complications during delivery.

Abubakar said the mother died from severe postpartum bleeding despite efforts by medical personnel to save her life.

He added that the five newborns are in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The Kano State Government has also taken responsibility for their care and welfare.

Before the delivery, Hafsatu Yusuf was a mother of eight.

TVC News previously reported that a former Nigeria women’s national team goalkeeper, Precious Dede, has shared a joyful family milestone as her younger sister welcomed a set of quadruplets after years of longing for a child.

Dede broke the news on her Instagram page on Sunday, expressing her excitement over the arrival of four babies at once. She described the moment as “proof that delay is not denial.”