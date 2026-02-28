A Lagos magistrate court sitting in ikorodu has approved three facilities located abroad for paternity tests for the son of late singer IleriOluwa Aloba (Mohbad), Liam Aloba. Magistrate B.A. SONUGA gave the order after all parties and counsel involved in the mohbad’s case unanimously agreed th...

A Lagos magistrate court sitting in ikorodu has approved three facilities located abroad for paternity tests for the son of late singer IleriOluwa Aloba (Mohbad), Liam Aloba.

Magistrate B.A. SONUGA gave the order after all parties and counsel involved in the mohbad’s case unanimously agreed that the DNA be done while the taking and forwarding of the samples must be well supervised by a Social Welfare Officer R.O Aderamo.

Magistrate Sonuga added that the samples must be taken in the presence of the parties and their respective lawyers.

The centers agreed by the court include DNA Diagnostics center Fairfield, Ohio, United States; Alpha Bio Lab., Westbrook, United States; and Advance Histopathology Laboratory Limited, London, United Kingdom.

This decision was made after the singer’s widow, Wunmi, and father, Joseph Aloba, picked one laboratory each while the court also picked an independent one.

Mohbad’s father instituted the suit in 2025, in a bid to determine the paternity test of Liam, said to be the son of the musician who died in September 2023.

The Case is adjourned to April 4, 2026, for mention.