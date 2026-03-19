In response to the recent fire that disrupted air-ground communications at the old terminal, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has deployed a Mobile Control Tower at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), reinforcing its commitment to safe and efficient air navigation at the airport. Speaking during an on-site inspection, Engr.…...

In response to the recent fire that disrupted air-ground communications at the old terminal, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has deployed a Mobile Control Tower at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), reinforcing its commitment to safe and efficient air navigation at the airport.

Speaking during an on-site inspection, Engr. Terese Ihenacho, Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, described the deployment as a “major operational milestone,” praising NAMA personnel for their technical expertise and dedication.

“As you can see, the Mobile Tower is fully operational and serviceable. All necessary test runs have been successfully completed, and air traffic controllers are ready to commence operations at any moment,” she said, highlighting the facility’s readiness.

Ihenacho disclosed that the tower had been reconfigured to meet local operational demands, integrating innovative systems designed to enhance efficiency and safety.

“The way it was manufactured is not the way we are using it. We have restructured it to suit our local peculiarities. There is now seamless connectivity to Centrex and TRACON, which did not exist before. This is part of our innovation to meet global standards,” she explained, noting the incorporation of a smart strip system alongside the conventional manual system.

To further strengthen operational redundancy, NAMA plans to deploy a second Mobile Control Tower to service Runway 18R.

Ihenacho emphasised that the final site will be determined in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and air traffic controllers—to ensure optimal safety positioning.

The deployment forms part of NAMA’s broader contingency strategy, designed to mitigate disruptions caused by infrastructure upgrades or environmental challenges affecting the main control tower.

Supporting infrastructure at the site includes solar-powered lighting, reinforced structural systems, additional power supply, and comprehensive CCTV security coverage.

Ihenacho also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve welfare and working conditions for personnel at the temporary facility, assuring that essential amenities are being arranged.

She praised NAMA staff for their dedication, describing them as “heroes” who worked under challenging conditions to restore operational stability, and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s airspace.