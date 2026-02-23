Operations have resumed at Terminal One of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) (Lagos Airport) following a fire outbreak that disrupted activities and forced the diversion of international flights on Monday. The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunm...

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, confirmed that the airport’s airspace has reopened.

While no fatalities were recorded, she disclosed that six people sustained injuries during the incident.

Three international carriers, Emirates, British Airways and Lufthansa, were diverted as emergency teams battled the blaze.

According to Kuku, “Some of our operations were affected; however, they will be back up and running in the next half an hour.”

She explained that the immediate focus was to contain the fire and secure the facility, while investigations into its cause continue.

“What is important is that we activated our emergency procedures and evacuated everyone with no fatalities due to coordinated efforts by all agencies,” she said.

Kuku noted that the airport’s Emergency Operations Centre was activated, with the airport manager serving as chief safety and security officer.

“He is taking charge. There is a standard procedure we follow when it comes to emergencies,” she added.

She further clarified that although renovation projects are ongoing within the airport, no construction work was taking place in the section where the fire is believed to have started.

“In the area we believe the fire started, nothing was happening at the time. People were only moving items out.

“The fire started from the ground floor, from our investigations so far. We are awaiting confirmation and cannot say more at this time,” she said.

The fire later spread to the roof before being brought under control, with support from police units and aerial surveillance helicopters aiding rescue efforts.

Kuku said civil and structural engineers have been engaged to assess the integrity of the building and determine the next steps.

Most departures and arrivals were temporarily relocated, with outbound flights largely moved to Terminal Two.

She disclosed that four airlines are scheduled to transition to a temporary terminal, which she described as fully prepared for operations.

“In terms of the full operations affected, I would say not a lot,” she stated, adding that the temporary facility would become fully operational within days.

Addressing concerns about lingering smoke, Kuku assured passengers that firefighters would remain on standby as a precautionary measure.

“If you have friends or family on the diverted flights, British Airways went to Abuja, Lufthansa to Malabo, and Emirates was also diverted.

“However, for travelling passengers, operations will resume within half an hour. It is fine to come to the airport for flights in the coming hours or days.”

The first departing flight took off at approximately 7:20 p.m., shortly after the airspace reopened, although traces of smoke were still visible at the terminal at the time of filing this report.