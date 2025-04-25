The Federal Ministry of Education has reiterated the federal government’s strong commitment to the welfare of students studying abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme.

The BEA Programme, a product of strong diplomatic relations and mutual cooperation, allows Nigerian students to pursue academic studies in countries such as China, Russia, Algeria, Hungary, Morocco, Egypt, and Serbia.

Host countries typically provide free tuition, accommodation, and monthly stipends, while the Nigerian government supplements this with take-off grants, monthly allowances, and return travel support upon graduation.

The Ministry is pleased to confirm that all supplementary allowances have been paid up to December 2024, underscoring the Minister’s continued dedication to student welfare.

However, the Ministry acknowledged that recent foreign exchange fluctuations affected fund disbursements.

To resolve this, the Minister has formally requested additional funding to cover the shortfall and ensure full payments to impacted students.

The BEA Programme has been included in the Ministry’s 2025 Capital Budget, and fund disbursement will begin promptly with the budget’s implementation.

The Ministry assured students, parents, and stakeholders of its commitment to fulfilling all obligations under the BEA and ensuring timely support for Nigerian scholars abroad.