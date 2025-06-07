It was an inflow of dignitaries at the Lagos home of President Bola Tinubu after the Eid prayers on Friday.

Since the President arrived Lagos State on Tuesday May 27 for the ECOWAS at 50 celebration, his Lagos home has become a Mecca of sort hosting dignitaries across party lines including Businessmen.

As expected, the President received guests from within and outside Lagos for the Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Business tycoons, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu were among the early visitors.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang are also here

The APC family in Lagos led by the deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat, the speaker of the state assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Muslim Obanikoro, chairman of the Governor Advisory Council in Lagos, Tajudeen Olusi and many more.

Federal and state Lawmakers also visited the president and the first Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.