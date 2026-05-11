The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims of civilian casualties following recent aerial strikes in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, insisting the operation was precisely targeted at armed bandits. In a statement issued on Sunday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the strikes were conducted…...

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims of civilian casualties following recent aerial strikes in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, insisting the operation was precisely targeted at armed bandits.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the strikes were conducted based on credible intelligence indicating the تجمع of terrorists in parts of the area.

According to the military, the operation, carried out by the Nigerian Army UAV Command in the early hours of 10 May 2026, targeted multiple locations including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages.

https://x.com/DHQNigeria/status/2053816741835182542?s=20

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The Defence Headquarters said the strikes followed intelligence reports on 9 May which revealed that armed groups had gathered in Lukupe village and surrounding areas, allegedly planning attacks on civilian communities and security formations.

“The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations,” the statement said.

The military maintained that the air interdiction achieved its intended objectives, noting that about 70 bandits were neutralised in Kusasu alone, while other groups were observed retreating on motorcycles towards Zango.

It added that further intelligence indicated movements of armed elements regrouping in nearby locations, suggesting possible plans to either retreat or launch fresh attacks on communities such as Sarkin Pawa and Kuchi, as well as security infrastructure in Mongoro.

Responding to allegations of civilian deaths, the Defence Headquarters said local residents had relocated from the affected communities prior to the operation.

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“It is particularly instructive that, well ahead of the aerial interdiction, all local civilian communities within the general area had voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for their safety,” the statement noted.

The military argued that post-strike assessments and reports from local sources confirmed that the targets were terrorist enclaves, with surviving fighters seen recovering bodies of their colleagues.

“These are not the movements of a civilian population; they are the signature of a degraded but still mobile criminal force,” it added.

However, the Defence Headquarters said relevant military formations had been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and conducting operations in line with established rules of engagement and international laws.

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It also urged the media and the public to avoid spreading unverified reports, warning that such claims could undermine ongoing security operations and boost the morale of criminal groups.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to pursue and neutralise all threats to national security with precision and professionalism,” the statement said.