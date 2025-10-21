Comedian MC Mbakara and his wife, Lolo Mbakara, have opened up about their daughter Eke Mama’s nine-year struggle with severe cerebral palsy, a condition caused by oxygen deprivation at birth. In an emotional video shared on MC Mbakara TV on Saturday, the couple recounted the traumatic events of O...

Comedian MC Mbakara and his wife, Lolo Mbakara, have opened up about their daughter Eke Mama’s nine-year struggle with severe cerebral palsy, a condition caused by oxygen deprivation at birth.

In an emotional video shared on MC Mbakara TV on Saturday, the couple recounted the traumatic events of October 19, 2016, when their newborn’s fight for life began.

Cerebral palsy is a brain disorder that affects movement, muscle coordination, and posture due to brain damage before, during, or shortly after birth. Causes include oxygen deprivation, brain bleeds, or disrupted brain development. In Eke Mama’s case, the couple said the damage occurred during a complicated delivery.

Lolo Mbakara described the harrowing experience in the labour room: “I went into the labour room, and it was time to push. But somehow the baby was stuck.”

She explained that the hospital lacked functional oxygen, and staff attempted to revive the newborn by pouring water from an empty tank. “When the baby came out, she wasn’t crying, she wasn’t breathing. They said, ‘Bring oxygen!’ — but there was no oxygen in the hospital.”

With no improvement, the family rushed Eke Mama to a teaching hospital, a journey that took more than 30 minutes. “We had to move her ourselves to the teaching hospital. By then, over 30 minutes had passed,” Lolo recounted.

There, she was placed on oxygen for nearly two weeks, but doctors confirmed that the prolonged deprivation caused irreversible brain damage, resulting in severe cerebral palsy.

Faced with a heart-wrenching decision, the couple was advised by a medical colleague to remove Eke Mama from life support for a “stress-free life.”

They refused, saying, “One of my husband’s medical friends said, ‘If you want a stress-free life, take off the oxygen mask and let her rest,’ but as parents, we couldn’t bring ourselves to do it.”

Now nine years old, Eke Mama remains in a vegetative state, spending, as Lolo tearfully noted, “95 percent of her life sleeping.”

The Mbakaras have endured not only the emotional and financial strain of their daughter’s condition but also public scrutiny.

“People said we were ashamed of her,” MC Mbakara said, addressing years of online trolling. “But human beings can be mean. We didn’t want pity or ridicule.”

Turning their pain into purpose, the couple launched the Aya Kanu Aya Foundation to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and support affected families.

“People call these children bewitched or possessed instead of understanding it’s brain damage,” Lolo said. The foundation aims to educate Nigerians and provide emotional and financial assistance to parents facing similar challenges.

“We know the stress it takes. We want to use our story to encourage others. You are not alone,” they said.

The couple also expressed profound gratitude to MC Mbakara’s mother, who has been instrumental in caring for Eke Mama.

“If not for her, we would have been drained,” MC Mbakara said. “We thank God every day for her and for our daughter’s life.”