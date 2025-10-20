Afrobeats sensation Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has revealed that his busy touring schedule has taken a toll on his personal life. In a social media post, the singer admitted that his romantic relationships have struggled under the pressure of constant travel and growing fan ...

In a social media post, the singer admitted that his romantic relationships have struggled under the pressure of constant travel and growing fan attention.

“Being on the road has really affected my love life. It became worse after I went back to my black hair and lowcut because these girls have been over rushing me. But deep down, I really wanna settle down soon,” Ruger wrote.

He also acknowledged that his family ties have suffered, confessing that he rarely gets to spend time with his loved ones.

Despite these challenges, Ruger highlighted his global appeal, claiming to be the most booked Nigerian artist internationally, with fans around the world eagerly seeking his performances.

“I hardly even see my family because trust me, I’m the most booked artist in this country. People want to see me on stage around the world. They want that Ruger sauce every month,” he added.