The Vatican has issued a new decree, approved by Pope Leo, revising the way Catholics refer to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The update specifically addresses popular titles such as “co-redemptrix” and “mediatrix.”

For centuries, Catholics have prayed to Mary for intercession, often using rosary beads, believing her role as Christ’s mother elevates her within the spiritual hierarchy.

However, the decree, released Tuesday, emphasises that Mary’s role in salvation is strictly subordinate to Christ.

“Given the necessity of explaining Mary’s subordinate role to Christ in the work of Redemption, it is always inappropriate to use the title ‘Co-redemptrix’ to define Mary’s cooperation,” the text reads.

“This title risks obscuring Christ’s unique salvific mediation and can therefore create confusion and an imbalance in the harmony of the truths of the Christian faith… it does not serve the faith of the People of God and becomes unhelpful.”

The Vatican underscored that neither the Church nor Mary can replace or enhance the redemptive work of Jesus. Regarding the title “mediatrix,” the decree reiterated that Christ’s exclusive mediation, as described in the Bible, remains definitive. While acknowledging that Mary played a genuine mediatory role as the mother who enabled Christ’s birth, the decree clarified that her role was “in a clearly subordinate manner.”

The Vatican noted that these positions are consistent with longstanding Church teaching, and highlighted that the late Pope Francis explicitly opposed the use of these titles on multiple occasions.

“Christ is the Mediator, the bridge that we cross to turn to the Father. He is the only Redeemer: there are no co-redeemers with Christ. He is the Mediator par excellence,” Francis stated in 2021.

“He is the Mediator. Each prayer we raise to God is through Christ, with Christ and in Christ, and is fulfilled thanks to his intercession,” he added.

On another occasion, Francis described the notion of granting Mary the title of “co-redeemer” as “foolishness.”

The decree aims to clarify Mary’s role in salvation, ensuring that Christ’s unique mediatory function remains central to Catholic belief.