Pope Leo XIV has held “cordial” talks with US Vice-President JD Vance, according to the Vatican.

It comes a day after Vance – a practicing Catholic – joined other dignitaries and thousands of worshipers at the Pope’s inaugural mass on Sunday.

After Pope Leo became the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church earlier this month, it emerged he had previously appeared to make veiled criticisms of Vance and the wider Trump administration’s migration stance.

In a statement, the Holy See said both sides had expressed satisfaction with relations between the US and Vatican during face-to-face talks on Monday.

Religious freedom and cooperation between church and state were also discussed at the meeting, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also taking part.

A statement continued: “Finally, there was an exchange of views on current international issues with a shared call for respect for humanitarian and international law in conflict zones, and support for negotiated solutions among the parties involved.”

The papal audience lasted 45 minutes, Vance’s spokesperson said. It took place behind closed doors without reporters present.

The Vatican said Vance also held positive talks with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, who is responsible for the Holy See’s diplomatic relations.

In February, an X account under Leo’s name shared criticism of the White House’s plans for mass deportations of migrants.

That same month, the account also shared a link to an opinion piece titled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

On Sunday, Vance said the United States was “very proud” of the Chicago-born pontiff.