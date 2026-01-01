English Premier League side Chelsea Football Club and its head coach Enzo Maresca have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Thursday. During his tenure, Maresca led the English side to victory in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, accomplishments the club describe...

English Premier League side Chelsea Football Club and its head coach Enzo Maresca have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Thursday.

During his tenure, Maresca led the English side to victory in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, accomplishments the club described as “an important part of Chelsea’s recent history.”

A statement cited on the Chelsea official website on Thursday disclosed that the decision was taken with the team’s ongoing ambitions in mind.

The statement read, “During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

The club extended well-wishes to Maresca, thanking him for his contributions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a reputable sports journalist, Chelsea is searching for a new head coach, with Liam Rosenior identified as the primary target.

Romano said, “Chelsea will appoint a new manager very soon, not gonna take weeks or long time. The club is now working on it.

“Liam Rosenior, highly rated internally after an excellent job at Strasbourg, as he’s among the contenders.

“Decision to be made in days, won’t take long.”