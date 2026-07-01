Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, relieving the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, of her appointment....

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, relieving the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, of her appointment.

The governor also redeployed Faosat Sanni to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion with immediate effect.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Sanni will take over from Balogun, who has been relieved of her appointment after serving as commissioner in the ministry.

Governor Makinde expressed appreciation to Balogun for her contributions to the development of Oyo State and wished her success in her future endeavours.

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The statement noted that Sanni is no stranger to the ministry, having previously served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion from 2019 to 2023.

She was later redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties in 2023 before her subsequent transfer to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperative.

With the latest reshuffle, Sanni returns to head the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

The statement added that the redeployment takes immediate effect.