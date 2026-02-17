The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has added new 80 operational and patrol vehicles into Lagos’ security network as part of efforts to boost rapid response, improve visibility and strengthen public confidence in security funding. The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Fund...

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has added new 80 operational and patrol vehicles into Lagos’ security network as part of efforts to boost rapid response, improve visibility and strengthen public confidence in security funding.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference at the agency’s office to mark his first 100 days in office.

Ogunsan said additional vehicles were still expected, noting that the latest deployment was designed to improve response time and enhance operational efficiency across the state.

“We injected an additional 80 operational and patrol vehicles into the Lagos security space to strengthen rapid response and visibility and more is still on its way,” he said.

He explained that his first priority on assumption of office was to reinforce the financial base of the Fund through aggressive fundraising and stakeholder engagement.

“In my first 100 days in office, my immediate focus was on strengthening the financial base of the Fund through strategic fundraising and stakeholder engagement. We introduced new fundraising channels, including crowdfunding initiatives, while also intensifying engagement with private sector organisations, public institutions, and individuals who share our vision of a safer Lagos,” he said.

According to him, a major milestone during the period was a high-level fundraising breakfast meeting which brought together key public and private sector players.

“This engagement further reinforced the shared responsibility of security and strengthened confidence in the work of the Fund,” he added.

Ogunsan said the Fund revived retail donation channels to encourage wider public participation and introduced a dedicated Monitoring Team to ensure accountability and proper maintenance of assets deployed to security agencies.

He noted that the monitoring team operates across land and waterways, inspecting patrol vehicles, gunboats and other operational assets to ensure they are used for their intended purposes, adding that the initiative has improved compliance among beneficiary agencies.

The Fund, he said, has also commenced the repair and restoration of abandoned Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) across the state, returning them to active service.

On infrastructure, Ogunsan revealed that the agency had secured a sole donor to construct a permanent office complex for the Fund, with delivery expected in October.

“We secured a sole donor to build a permanent office complex for the Fund, which will further enhance coordination, efficiency, and service delivery. The construction of the building has commenced and it should be delivered by October, this year,” he said.

He further disclosed that a private donor had committed to renovating 30 police stations in phases, beginning with 10, to improve working conditions for officers and enhance service delivery to residents.

The LSSTF boss said the crowdfunding drive had attracted donations from students, market women and other residents, generating close to N40 million within weeks.

In addition, the Fund has supported campus security by donating patrol vehicles to state-owned tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, and Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin. He said federal institutions would benefit as more donations are received.

Looking ahead, Ogunsan outlined plans to deepen operational impact in the next 100 days, including statewide training programmes for security personnel.

“We will commence statewide training programmes for security agencies, ensuring that officers across the State are equipped with modern knowledge, tactical skills, and professional standards required for effective service delivery,” he said.

He added that the Fund would procure additional security equipment and work towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police Airwing to support aerial surveillance across Lagos.

“This will include the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) as known as drones, which will significantly enhance intelligence gathering, rapid response capability, and coordinated security operations,” he said.

Other planned initiatives include statewide public enlightenment campaigns against crime, collaboration with the Police and the Ministry of Basic Education on Safer School Patrol initiatives, and efforts to expand public participation in security funding.

“We believe that these strategic actions will significantly improve professionalism, enhance service delivery, strengthen operational effectiveness, and ensure better management and administration of assets provided by the Fund,” Ogunsan said.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability and sustained partnership with government, the private sector and residents to maintain a safe and secure Lagos.