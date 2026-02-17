The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has launched efforts to locate a TikTok user who alleged she was raped in her apartment, as outrage over the incident fuels the #StopRapingWomen campaign on social media. In a statement posted Tuesday on its official platforms, the agency said it had “...

The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has launched efforts to locate a TikTok user who alleged she was raped in her apartment, as outrage over the incident fuels the #StopRapingWomen campaign on social media.

In a statement posted Tuesday on its official platforms, the agency said it had “taken note of the multiple tags and public concerns regarding a video currently circulating on social media,” where a young woman narrated her alleged experience of sexual assault.

The agency said it was “actively making efforts to reach the survivor to offer immediate support and appropriate intervention, and ascertain her location.”

The appeal follows a viral video posted Monday by the survivor, identified as Mirabel (@mirab351 on TikTok), who alleged she was attacked in her apartment on Sunday, February 15.

According to her account, she had been struggling with insomnia and drank alcohol around 6 a.m. to induce sleep. At about 9 a.m., she heard a knock on her door.

“I thought it was my neighbour… immediately I opened the door, I got pushed back, I hit my head on the fridge and passed out,” she said.

She alleged that when she regained consciousness, “There is a man over me, there is cloth stuffed in my mouth, I was just there mumbling… it is Sunday, most people had gone to church… Later, he left. I was bleeding… He used a face blade to cut me.”

Mirabel said she initially mistook the bleeding for her menstrual flow until she received a message request from a man identified as “Priston,” who allegedly admitted to the assault.

In the message she shared, the sender wrote, “I’m sure you don’t know me because you decided to close ur eyes even after waking up… we have met twice, and you kept ignoring me… I had to pay boys to stop the empty bike… You complimented the way I speak, and you said I smell nice, but you still refuse to give me ur number.”

He further stated, “I use the face blade cut you to simulate me being the first person there,” and warned, “My father has the money to bury the case right before it gets to court… You can’t find me, and you don’t even have the money.”

In another part of the message, he wrote, “You gats dey knack often make man dey pound you cause why you go get baby punani… in the nearest future, maybe 4 to 5 years we would meet again and we would date… I love you, don’t see me as a bad person, okay, you turned me down twice.”

The incident has since sparked widespread condemnation online, with thousands of users on X, formerly Twitter, amplifying the hashtag #StopRapingWomen and demanding justice and stronger protections for women.

In a follow-up video posted Tuesday, a visibly distraught Mirabel disclosed that she attempted suicide by ingesting Sniper, a pesticide. She credited a friend for intervening and taking her to the hospital.

“I am too tired, I can’t respond to the message. I will respond when I get better, thank you,” she said tearfully.

Calling for public assistance, the agency stated: “If anyone has credible information that can help us reach her directly and safely, please contact the Agency by sending us a DM on any of our official social media channels.”

It reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s position, adding: “Sexual assault is a crime, and every survivor deserves protection, care, support and justice. Reports are treated with utmost confidentiality and urgency.”

The agency also listed support channels for survivors and concerned members of the public, including phone numbers 0813-796-0048 and 0-8000-333-333, USSD *6820# (MTN), WhatsApp 0812-893-7058, and its official website at https://ekoselfreport.ng.