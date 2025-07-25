The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 57 legal practitioners for elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, said the decision was reached at the committee’s 169th plenary session held earlier in the week.

Akanbi explained that the SAN rank is conferred as a mark of professional excellence on lawyers who have distinguished themselves either as courtroom advocates or as academics contributing significantly to legal scholarship.

“All shortlisted candidates are required to attend and successfully complete a pre-swearing-in induction programme, which is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the SAN title,” the statement read.

The LPPC also warned the nominees against publicising their nomination or encouraging congratulatory advertisements, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions,” it added.

The swearing-in ceremony for the successful candidates is scheduled to take place on 29 September 2025.

Below is the full list of shortlisted candidates:

  1. Theophilus Kolawole Esan

  2. Fedude Zimughan

  3. Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji

  4. Victor Esiri Akpoguma

  5. Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze

  6. Akintunde Wilson Adewale

  7. Preye Agedah

  8. Omamuzo Erebe

  9. Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo

  10. Olumide Ekisola

  11. George Ejie Ukaegbu

  12. Oromena Justice Ajakpovi

  13. Tairu Adebayo

  14. Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim

  15. Suleh Umar

  16. Emeka Akabogu

  17. Godwin Sunday Ogboji

  18. Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya

  19. Adeolu Olusegun Salako

  20. Adetunji Oso

  21. Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo

  22. Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha

  23. Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor

  24. Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola

  25. Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi

  26. Adakole Edwin Inegedu

  27. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya

  28. David Ogenyi Ogebe

  29. Aminu Sani Gadanya

  30. Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi

  31. Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna

  32. Ayodeji Joseph Ademola

  33. Kelechi Nwaiwu

  34. Lawal Garba Hudu

  35. Ibim Simeon Dokubo

  36. Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa

  37. Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi

  38. Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada

  39. Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun

  40. Chinyere Ekene Moneme

  41. Shuaibu Magaji Labaran

  42. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh

  43. Augustine Enenche Audu

  44. Ali Dussah Zubairu

  45. Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan

  46. Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola

  47. Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal

  48. Victor Agunzi

  49. Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu

  50. Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello

  51. Temilolu Femi Adamolekun

  52. Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude

  53. Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina

  54. Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu

  55. Taiwo Azeez Hassan

  56. Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole

Academic Category:
57. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu