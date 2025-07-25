The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 57 legal practitioners for elevation to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)....

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, said the decision was reached at the committee’s 169th plenary session held earlier in the week.

Akanbi explained that the SAN rank is conferred as a mark of professional excellence on lawyers who have distinguished themselves either as courtroom advocates or as academics contributing significantly to legal scholarship.

“All shortlisted candidates are required to attend and successfully complete a pre-swearing-in induction programme, which is a mandatory prerequisite for the formal conferment of the SAN title,” the statement read.

The LPPC also warned the nominees against publicising their nomination or encouraging congratulatory advertisements, in line with Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023.

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions,” it added.

The swearing-in ceremony for the successful candidates is scheduled to take place on 29 September 2025.

Below is the full list of shortlisted candidates:

Theophilus Kolawole Esan Fedude Zimughan Ernest Chikwendu Ikeji Victor Esiri Akpoguma Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze Akintunde Wilson Adewale Preye Agedah Omamuzo Erebe Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo Olumide Ekisola George Ejie Ukaegbu Oromena Justice Ajakpovi Tairu Adebayo Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim Suleh Umar Emeka Akabogu Godwin Sunday Ogboji Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya Adeolu Olusegun Salako Adetunji Oso Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha Adizua Chu-Chu Okoroafor Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi Adakole Edwin Inegedu Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya David Ogenyi Ogebe Aminu Sani Gadanya Oluseun Awonuga Adeniyi Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna Ayodeji Joseph Ademola Kelechi Nwaiwu Lawal Garba Hudu Ibim Simeon Dokubo Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-Bada Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun Chinyere Ekene Moneme Shuaibu Magaji Labaran Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh Augustine Enenche Audu Ali Dussah Zubairu Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal Victor Agunzi Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello Temilolu Femi Adamolekun Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina Usman Yusuf Zaiyanu Taiwo Azeez Hassan Olufemi Olubunmi Oyewole

Academic Category:

57. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu