The Super Eagles’ head coach, Eric Chelle, has announced a two-man attack in their starting line-up for Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, with captain William Troost-Ekong leading the pack in a must-win match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

With two games to finish in the group stages, Nigeria sit third on 11 points, three behind Benin Republic and South Africa, who both have 14 points. Only the group winner qualifies automatically for the World Cup, leaving the Eagles in a must-win situation.

Head coach Chelle named Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare in a two-man forward line, supported by creative midfielders Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Stanley Nwabali retains his place in goal, protected by a strong line of defence featuring Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick, Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi, who has once again been deployed in a deeper defensive role.

Ademola Lookman and Tochukwu Onyemaechi are also named in the starting XI, with both players expected to provide width and pace in transition as Nigeria look to dominate possession and break down the resilient Lesotho defence.

On the bench is a mix of experience and youth players, with options such as Samuel Chukwueze, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Terem Moffi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel available to influence the game if needed.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Nwabali (GK); Fredrick, Ndidi, Ekong (C), Bassey; Onyemaechi, Iwobi, Simon, Lookman; Osimhen, Arokodare.

Substitutes:

Adebayo, Sanusi, Ajayi, Onyeka, Chukwueze, Abdullahi, Obasogie, Uche, Moffi, Adams.

The match is pivotal for the Super Eagles, who are fighting to stay in contention for a World Cup slot after a slow start to their campaign.

Nigeria’s World Cup aspirations could be severely jeopardised if they fail to secure a victory, particularly if the outcomes of other matches in Group C are unfavourable.

The fixture comes amid rising concern over the team’s inconsistency and uninspired performances in recent games. The Eagles have recorded only two wins from eight matches, drawing five and losing one, a record that has kept their qualification hopes dim.

The Super Eagles’ chances of reaching the World Cup appeared all but over following their 1-1 draw with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on September 6. However, a twist in the tale came when South Africa were penalised and docked points for fielding an ineligible player, a decision that narrowed the gap at the top of Group C.