Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), Osun State Chapter, is currently protesting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, against alleged exploitation of customers and the usurpation of their duties by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The association listed several grievances, including IBEDC’s failure to provide meters to customers, delays in account generation, and the creation of new accounts with immediate billing for new customers, among others.

They stated that the protest became necessary after several appeals to the company to make meters available were ignored.