Governor Dauda Lawal is hosting the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a strategic meeting in Zamfara State....

Governor Dauda Lawal is hosting the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a strategic meeting in Zamfara State.

The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau this evening, ahead of the meeting scheduled for Saturday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the PDP Governors meet in Zamfara to discuss key political strategies as they navigate the current political landscape.

“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

“The governors are convening today for an important meeting of the PDP Governors Forum.

“Governor Lawal will host a dinner for the governors tonight, before the closed-door meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

“This meeting will provide party leaders with the opportunity to discuss pressing political issues, plan for party unity, and collaborate on developmental initiatives within their respective states.

“Additionally, the governors will address key concerns in preparation for the national convention organized by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.”